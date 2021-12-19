PPG announces factory expansion in Sumaré

PPG, the world leader in paints and coatings, announced this Friday (17) investments of US$ 2.7 million (about R 15.5 million at the current exchange rate) for the expansion of the powder paint factory, which integrates the industrial complex of Sumaré, on the banks of the Anhanguera highway.

The plant’s expansion, which will begin in the second half of 2022, will include the acquisition of new machines and will help expand the powder coating business, adding value through sustainable products, including low-temperature curing lines.

The investment responds to PPG’s purpose of generating less environmental impact with its activities and to the company’s global strategy of increasing the industrial division’s production capacity to meet the demand of customers in Brazil and other countries in South America.

The company did not say whether there will be new hiring of employees with the expansion.

The powder paint factory in Sumaré serves manufacturers of household appliances, as well as agricultural machinery, transport and general finishes, covering a broad market ranging from steel furniture, storage structures and gym equipment, for example, to electrical panels and transformers.

According to Marizeth Carvalho, general manager of Industrial Coatings for the Americas at PPG, with the expansion of the manufacturing plant, the production of powder paint will increase by around 40%.

Powder paint, created in the late 1950s, has been increasingly adopted in the industry in general, thanks to its environmental performance: it does not release solvents and is fully recoverable, that is, the paint that is not deposited on the substrate during the application goes back to the painting system, reducing waste.