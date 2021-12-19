Pregnant, Barbara Evans vents after exposing nasty comments about her body

Barbara Evans uses social media to talk about the criticism she has been hearing about her body

After several attempts, Barbara Evans (30) is finally fulfilling her dream of being a mother.

However, it seems that the digital influencer is not able to enjoy the pregnancy of ayla complete.

Last Friday, the 17th, she used her Instagram to expose a nasty comment she received about her ankle swelling.

A few hours after showing the hate message he received from the internet user, the wife of Gustavo Theodoro (30) made a vengeance.

“It’s really crazy, while it’s the most beautiful and special moment of my life, I’ve been suffering attacks regarding my weight, my swelling, literally everything…”, started in the post. “I have a really good head and I try not to let myself get shaken, but sometimes I go too far, right?”

“I read a lot of attacks on the internet, I personally hear a lot of unwanted comments. Guys, have more empathy, more love… I’m carrying my biggest dream, and make sure my aesthetic is not my priority at the moment! Let me enjoy my pregnancy, stop attacking me! Not only do I eat a lot of pregnant women! Very sad that”, asked at the end.

See Barbara Evans’ outburst about the nasty comments about her body:





Last accessed: 18 Dec 2021 – 16:43:14 (406794).