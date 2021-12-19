Preliminary data show lower immunity of vaccinates

Geneva (Switzerland), Dec 18 (EFE).- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Saturday that preliminary data indicate that there is a reduction in immunity against the omicron variant of the new coronavirus among those who have a complete vaccination scheme ( of one or two doses) or who previously contracted covid-19.

Although no categorical statement has been made, this could indicate that the strain identified by experts in South Africa could bypass a person’s immune system.

“To date, there is little available and unreviewed evidence on the efficacy or effectiveness of the omicron vaccine,” noted the WHO in an update of the information gathered on the topic.

According to the agency, the strongest evidence is about the advantage that the variant has in spreading, compared to the delta, as, in countries where local transmission has been detected, it is observed that cases double in a day and a half to three days.

WHO data show that omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of vaccinated population, but it is unclear whether this is due to evasion of immunity, faster transmission or a combination of the two.

“Considering current data, it is possible that omicron outperforms delta in community transmission scenarios,” the agency indicated.

So far, the variant has been detected in 89 countries and will have the threat clearly identified when experts answer questions about the level of transmissibility and how to respond to current vaccines and previous infection in protecting against new contagion, transmission, serious illness and death .