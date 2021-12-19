Premier League postpones one more game due to explosion of COVID-19 cases, and round has only 4 confirmed matches

Aston Villa x Burnley, which would be played at 12:00 pm (GMT) this Saturday (18), was postponed by the Premier League
THE Premier League reported this Saturday (18) that the game between Aston Villa and Burnley, for the 18th round, was postponed.
The reason is the same that has forced the rescheduling of several matches in recent days: the explosion of positive cases of COVID-19 between players.
In the case of Saturday’s game, Villa said they had received the PCR tests in the morning and warned the league that they wouldn’t even have enough players to play against Burnley, as more positive cases were reported.
With that, the Premier League opted to postpone this duel one more time, as he had already done with four other matches.
In addition to Aston Villa vs Burnley, the following games will also have to be played at future dates:
Everton x Leicester
Manchester United vs Brighton
Southampton x Brentford
Watford x Crystal Palace
West Ham vs Norwich
This means that, so far, the 18th round has only four confirmed matches.
This Saturday, Leeds United welcomes Arsenal, at 2:30 pm (GMT), in a duel still set to take place.
On Sunday, there are three more clashes: Wolverhampton vs Chelsea, at 11am, Newcastle vs Manchester City, at 11:15am, and Tottenham vs Liverpool, at 1:30pm.
All games from Premier League has Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.