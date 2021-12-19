prize of BRL 358 thousand goes to four bets

Lotofácil’s 2401 contest was drawn today (18), directly from the new Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. According to Caixa, two bets of Sao Paulo-SP, and one of the cities of Urupá – RO and Aracaju – SE the 15 dozen got it right (01-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-22-23). Each of them will take BRL 358,567.73 home.

Today’s lotofácil draw also included another 269 tickets with 14 hits. According to the bank, the prize in this range was R$ 1,597.10 per ticket.

The total collection of Lotofácil 2401 was R$ 16,341,365. The draw also had 7943 winners in the range of 13 hits, 93,263 hit 12 numbers and another 529,601 made 11.

The next Lotofácil draw is now scheduled for Monday (20). The numbers of the 2402 contest will be available from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on the internet, through Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The prize is estimated at R$1.5 million.

How to participate in the next Lotofácil draw?

You can place your bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. In other words, it is possible to register your game until 7pm today. There are 25 numbers available, and bets are made on games from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The smallest bet now costs R$2.50, while the most expensive one reaches more than R$38,700. You can also use “Surprise” to let the system pick the numbers for you.

What is the chance of winning Lotofácil’s top prize?

With the minimum bet (BRL 2.50), playing 15 tens, the chance of getting them all right is one in almost 3.3 million. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in just over 204,000. Whoever bets on 20 numbers increases the chance of winning to one in 211. Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points. With the smallest bet, the chance of winning at least the BRL 5 prize is one in 11.

How does the Lotofácil pool work?

Lotofácil also has a pool available for group betting. The minimum price charged by Caixa in this modality is R$10, and the odds of each participant must start at R$3. In bets with 15 numbers, the amount of odds allowed varies between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares will be allowed. It is possible to place up to ten bets per pool between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number drops to six. When playing 20 numbers, you are allowed to place only one bet.

Do you have other questions? Check out the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lotofácil.