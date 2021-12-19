PS4 and Xbox One Games up to 85% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out, available from R$249.90 for R$37.48. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Batman: Arkham Collection, from R$250 to R$37.50. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: R$99.75
- Mortal Kombat 11: BRL 39.98
- Dead by Daylight: BRL 74.75
- Jurassic World Revolution: R$37.42
- God of War: BRL 49.75
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: R$ 89.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: R$ 97.31
- For Honor Complete Edition: BRL 74.99
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle: R$ 108.57
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: R$ 37.48
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- FIFA 22: R$179.40
- GTA 5 Premium Edition: BRL 74.97
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: 181.35
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition: R$49.48
- Batman: Arkham Collection: R$ 37.50
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R$ 35.00
- It Takes Two: BRL 99.50
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: BRL 14.75
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles: R$209.96
- Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50
