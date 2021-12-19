PS4 and Xbox One Games up to 85% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out, available from R$249.90 for R$37.48. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Batman: Arkham Collection, from R$250 to R$37.50. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: R$99.75
  • Mortal Kombat 11: BRL 39.98
  • Dead by Daylight: BRL 74.75
  • Jurassic World Revolution: R$37.42
  • God of War: BRL 49.75
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: R$ 89.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: R$ 97.31
  • For Honor Complete Edition: BRL 74.99
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle: R$ 108.57
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ: R$ 37.48

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

  • FIFA 22: R$179.40
  • GTA 5 Premium Edition: BRL 74.97
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard: 181.35
  • Dying Light: Platinum Edition: R$49.48
  • Batman: Arkham Collection: R$ 37.50
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R$ 35.00
  • It Takes Two: BRL 99.50
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: BRL 14.75
  • Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles: R$209.96
  • Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50

