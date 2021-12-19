PT asks for impeachment of Bolsonaro for speeches against Anvisa technicians – Politics

Bolsonaro was refuted by Anvisa after asking for the names of technicians who approved childhood vaccination (photo: EVARISTO S/AFP)

The Workers’ Party (PT) ended the week investing against the actions of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This Saturday (12/18), parliamentarians of the acronym called the Attorney General’s Office to ask for an inquiry to be opened to investigate the president’s statements against technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In another move, deputy Jorge Solla (BA) also took a request to impeach the head of the federal government yesterday as a result of dismissals at the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan).

On Thursday (16), technicians from the regulatory agency approved the application of Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 vaccine to children aged at least five years. Hours later, Bolsonaro stated, in his weekly live, that he would seek to know who the professionals responsible for the opinion were.

“We want to publicize these people’s names so that everyone knows who these people are and, of course, form their judgment,” he said. “I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife what decision we’re going to take,” he amended, as a youngest daughter, Laura, and partner, Michelle.

Yesterday, the autarchy issued a statement refuting Bolsonaro’s speeches. “Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities” .

At PT, there is even fear for the physical integrity of the agency's workers.

This Saturday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signaled that the Ministry of Health will only “hit the hammer” on childhood immunization in January 2022.

Another impeachment order

Yesterday, after Bolsonaro admitted, at an event of the Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo (Fiesp), to having “ripped” the high summit of Iphan after an embargo on a Havan store, by the Pocketnarista Luciano Hang, Jorge Solla reacted with a request for President’s impediment.

According to Jorge Solla, the author of the request, there was a crime of responsibility. “(Bolsonaro) to the detriment of the functions inherent to his position, he carried out the dismissal of public servants, seeking to attend to hidden and private interests”.

“I recently learned of a work by a well-known person, Luciano Hang, who was doing another work and a ‘piece of tile’ appeared during the excavations. IPHAN arrived and banned the work,” said Bolsonaro.

“I called the minister of portfolio (responsible for IPHAN), and asked ‘which train is this?’ Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with PH?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘riped’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there, Iphan doesn’t give us any more headaches,” continued the president, to the cheers of the audience.

This Saturday, the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted an injunction filed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), and ordered the removal of Larissa Peixoto Dutra, current president of the entity.