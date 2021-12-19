Public health chaos: Hospital de São Gonçalo crowded and patient on the floor

The Doctor Armando Gomes De Sá Couto Emergency Room (Central Emergency Room) in São Gonçalo, located in the Zé Garoto neighborhood, was inspected by deputy Glauber Poubel. During the politician’s visit, one of the patients was registered. awaiting assistance. he even lay down on the reception floor until called by health professionals.

After a few minutes, the patient on the floor was placed in a wheelchair and taken to another part of the unit.

“Now that they have put the boy in a wheelchair, just because we arrived and we are here inspecting”, said Poubel during a video recorded by his team. Patients who were looking for care applauded the politician.

According to patients, there was only one doctor attending who was waiting. One of the patients even reported that she arrived at the unit at 11 am. The delay was so long that I had time to go home for lunch and return to the unit, it was almost 7pm and even so, I had not yet been called in to be evaluated by a doctor.

The councilor asked the direction of the unit to scale the shift, but the document was denied. With that, the Military Police was called and the parties were invited to go to the police station.

When contacted, the City of São Gonçalo has not yet commented on what happened.

