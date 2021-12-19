Queiroga announces reduction of the 3rd dose interval from 5 to 4 months

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Saturday (18/12) that the interval for the booster dose will be reduced from five to four months.

According to the minister, the objective of the measure is to expand the protection of the population in the face of the advance of the Ômicron variant. The ordinance with the modification must be published in the Official Gazette on Monday (20/12).

“The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups”, he wrote on social networks.

To increase the protection against the Ômicron variant, we are going to reduce the application interval for the 3rd dose from five to four months. The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups. — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) December 18, 2021

The announcement came after the Government’s Technical Chamber of the Covid-19 Coping Office carried out a study on the modification. Research at the University of Oxford, England, separated two groups that had received the two doses of vaccine against the disease. One from 18 to 60 years old and the other over 60 years old, in São Paulo and Salvador. The booster dose was applied 28 days later.

AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer immunizers induced antibodies in adults and the elderly. The Coronavac vaccine induced antibodies in adults and in 2/3 of the elderly. The immunizing agent from the Butantan Institute increased the antibodies sevenfold; Janssen’s, 61; that of AstraZeneca, 85; and that of Pfizer, 175 times.

The result reinforces the guidance of the Ministry of Health in the National Immunization Plan (PNI) for vaccination with a booster dose from Pfizer.

child vaccination

Earlier this Saturday, Queiroga also announced that the federal government will decide on Covid-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 on January 5th. According to him, on the 4th of the same month, a public hearing will be held to discuss the matter.

Accompanied by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, Queiroga said that the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization will release a technical document on the matter on December 22nd. From then on, the Ministry of Health secretariat will place the documentation for public consultation.

“It is a sensitive topic that raises the interest of Brazilian society as a whole, because children are our future. We have to give them all our respect and attention”, said Queiroga. “All age groups that will be included in the PNI will be covered by the vaccine and they will be available quickly”, he added.

This Friday night (12/17), Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave 48 hours for the federal government to comment on an eventual update of the National Immunization Program (PNI) with the inclusion of vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19.

The attorney general of the Union informed that, in response to the STF, the government will present, until this Sunday (12/19), the schedule of actions announced this Saturday.

Start of immunization

Despite the authorization from Anvisa for the use of the immunizing agent Pfizer in children aged 5 to 11 years, released this Thursday (16/12), there is still no expectation for the start of immunization for this public in Brazil. It is up to the Ministry of Health to acquire doses for this population and include them in the National Immunization Program against Covid.

In a press release this week, Pfizer said that the most recent contract signed with the federal government, to purchase 100 million doses in 2022, allows for the modification of vaccines for different age groups.

In practice, if the Ministry of Health decides to include children in the PNI next year, pharmaceutical company Pfizer will be able to provide specific doses for this group, following the agreement signed with the government. However, no vaccine with a special dosage has been sent to Brazil so far.

“The third contract signed with the Brazilian government, on November 29, 2021, for the supply of 100 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the year 2022 also includes the possibility of supplying modified versions of the immunizing agent for variants, which may eventually be developed if necessary, and versions for different age groups, as requested by the Ministry of Health”, informed the laboratory.

Vaccination of children is not a “consensual issue”, says Queiroga

Asked if Anvisa’s decision is not enough to start immunization in children aged 5 to 11 years, Queiroga said no and that the final decision on the matter is up to the Ministry of Health.

“We are going to carry out an administrative procedure to assess Anvisa’s decision in all its aspects, so that, based on this analysis, the implementation of a public policy can be verified”, explained Queiroga. “I will not get ahead of myself, because this decision will not be a direct decision of the minister”, he reaffirmed.

Children’s Immunization

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will follow a series of protocols to ensure that immunization in this age group is safe.

According to Anvisa, the vaccine will be applied in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between each one. In addition, the dosage of the immunizing agent will be special, only 3 micrograms. For adults, the volume is 10 micrograms.

The general manager of Medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, explained that, even with the decrease in dosage, protection against Covid remains guaranteed for children.