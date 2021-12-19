Queiroga reduces the interval of the booster dose against COVID to four months – National

The announcement was made this Saturday (photo: Walterson Rosa/Ministry of Health) Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced this Saturday (12/18), that Brazil will bring forward the deadline for the 3rd dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 from five to four months. According to the minister, the ordinance with the modification will be published next Monday (20).

“To increase the protection against the micron variant, we are going to reduce the application interval of the third dose from five to four months. The booster dose is essential to curb the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups. The ordinance with the modification will be published on Monday. Find out about your municipality’s vaccination schedule and see if your turn has come”, he declared.

The change of protocol is an attempt by the ministry to curb the progress of cases caused by the micron variant in Brazil.

CHILDREN’S VACCINATION

The Ministry of Health is not expected to give a definitive answer about vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years of age until January 5th. This is what the head of the portfolio, minister Marcelo Queiroga, reported this Saturday (18) in a conversation with journalists. For him, the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to authorize the use of the vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer requires a “further analysis”.

“Today we live in a much more controlled epidemiological environment compared to covid-19. In the last seven days, the average number of deaths has been around 130 cases, so we have much more peace of mind in making public policy decisions that will be adopted to face the covid-19 pandemic”, justified the minister.