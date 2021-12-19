Queiroga says that the ministry only decides on vaccination for children on January 5th – 12/18/2021 – Balance and Health

Despite the authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, the Ministry of Health decided to establish a longer procedure to authorize the immunization of this public and will only announce the decision on the matter in 5 of January.

The minister called an interview this Saturday (18) without prior notice to clarify the Ministry’s position in relation to the vaccination of children, two days after Anvisa authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine to immunize children aged five years and over against Covid.

According to minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health), the longer term is important because it is a “sensitive issue”.

“Anvisa, through a decision of its own management, included the Pfizer vaccine for application in children aged between 5 and 11 years”, he said. But, according to Queiroga, the “introduction of this product as part of a public policy requires a more in-depth analysis” by the ministry.

In the assessment of the minister, the authorization of Anvisa alone was not enough for the vaccination to be put into practice.

“It’s not enough, because if you look at all the public policies that are here at the Ministry of Health and check all the authorizations that Anvisa has made in relation to medicines, medical devices, just see what has been authorized by Anvisa and what is incorporated into the SUS,” he said.

Queiroga defended that the evaluations are different and that Anvisa is only the gateway to the evaluation, leaving the final decision to the Ministry of Health.

“I am the main health authority in Brazil. I do not give up exercising my prerogatives, because they result from the decision of the nation’s highest representative, Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who entrusted me with this mission. And I am fulfilling that mission.”

On December 22, Cetai (Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization and Communicable Diseases) will “offer its opinions and its technical document” and, on January 4, there will be a public hearing to discuss the topic. Only the following day will the ministry announce its final decision regarding vaccination in children.

In addition to Queiroga, the attorney general of the Union, Bruno Bianco, also participated in the interview, who said that the government would send clarifications to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) until this Sunday (19). On Friday (17), the PT filed a lawsuit in court to ask the government to present, within 48 hours, a plan to ensure the vaccination of children against Covid-19.

“Minister Bruno Bianco is supporting us. You know that this issue has been judicialized, in fact, as everything in this pandemic is being judicialized”, criticized the minister of Health.

Queiroga considered irrelevant the fact that vaccination in other age groups did not have a similar procedure. “The relevant thing is that we have a consolidated administrative procedure, public, transparent and in line with the prerogatives of public administration.”

​For the minister, until January 5th is an “absolutely adequate” period for the authorities to analyze Anvisa’s decision, including analysis of application and logistics.

Queiroga stated that it is important to listen to Brazilian society before taking a decision and denied that this could harm the process. “Does consultation with society get in the way? We live in a democratic regime. Does public consultation get in the way?”, he replied. “This is characteristic of democracy. Now if we are against democracy, then it gets complicated.”

From then on, vaccination would depend on Pfizer’s ability to deliver the immunizing agent. “She will deliver in a timely manner.”

“What is the purpose of the vaccine in children? How many deaths? In the year 2021, 5 to 11 years, there were 143 deaths. But I’m not underestimating.”

Anvisa authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children of this age group on Thursday (16). Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

Despite the release, the start of vaccination cannot take place immediately because the Ministry of Health has not yet requested the purchase of specific doses for the age group. The forecast is to immunize 70 million children.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has always criticized the Covid vaccine and tried to block the immunization of under-18s, said Thursday that he intended to publicize the names of the technicians “so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form your judgment”.

At least two threats were sent to Anvisa against directors and technicians of the body against groups against the vaccination of children. In the first case, the author was identified and taken to testify.

Those responsible for approving the vaccination of children rejected any kind of threat.