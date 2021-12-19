Queiroga sets a public hearing on the vaccination of children for January 4th

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Saturday (18th) that he will hold a public hearing on the vaccination of children in Brazil on January 4th. Immunization against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old, with the dose of Pfizer, was approved by Anvisa last Thursday (16).

Information about the hearing had been anticipated by CNN analyst Caio Junqueira.

“Anvisa, through a decision of its own management, included the Pfizer vaccine for application in children aged 5 to 11 years, this type of evaluation by Anvisa focuses on analyzing the efficacy and safety of the product within the context studied and presented by the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of this product as part of a public policy requires a deeper analysis”, said Queiroga.

“We are going to carry out an administrative procedure to assess Anvisa’s decision in all its aspects, in order, based on this analysis, to verify the implementation of this decision within the scope of a public policy”, added the minister.

On January 4th, a public hearing will be held at the Ministry of Health to discuss what was offered in public consultation, in addition to the position of Cetai (Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization). The discussion will serve as the basis for the Ministry of Health’s final decision; according to Queiroga.

According to the minister, issues around the application of the vaccine to children should be analyzed in the “technical scope” and “the scope of the Ministry of Health”, so that, from then on, this policy can be followed by states and municipalities.

Vaccination in children

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil. The decision was released on Thursday (16) after a technical evaluation of the request submitted by the pharmaceutical company on November 12th.

The dosage of the vaccine for this age group will be adjusted and lower (one third) than that used by people over 12 years old. According to Anvisa, the proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group.

At the public meeting broadcast live by Anvisa, the agency’s general director of Medicines, Gustavo Mendes, stated that the available scientific evidence indicates that the vaccine administered in a two-dose regimen for children aged 5 to 11 years can be effective in preventing serious illness and death.