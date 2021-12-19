R$28.9 million can now be redeemed; see how

Consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista should be careful. As of this week, the amounts referring to purchases and donations of tax documents held in the month of august can now be redeemed. The estimate of the program is to make available to these consumers around R$ 28.9 million.

To access the corresponding money, a minimum amount of R$0.99 receivable is required. When redeeming the credit, the consumer can transfer it to a checking or savings account through the Nota Fiscal Paulista application (Android or iOS) or through the program’s website. In both options, amounts are credited to the account provided within 20 days.

The consumer can also use the redeemed credit to deduct the Tax on Properties of Motor Vehicles (IPVA), but only that credit referring to the month of October.

Credits must be redeemed by the consumer within one year. If the redemption is not made within this period, it is cancelled. The purpose of the Nota Fiscal Paulistana, created in 2007, is to avoid tax evasion by companies.

How the amount to be redeemed is calculated

The calculation of the amount is made according to the Tax on Market Circulation and Services (ICMS) returned by the commercial establishment to the government in the month.

The amount is then divided between all consumers who registered their CPF on the invoice at the time of purchase. Thus, the same purchase can generate different amounts in different months.

Monthly drawings

The Nota Fiscal Paulista, in addition to releasing the redemption of credits proportional to purchases, carries out 600 monthly draws, one of which in the value of BRL 1 million. This December, exclusively, the amount to be drawn will be R$ 2 million. Check out other sweepstakes below: