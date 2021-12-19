Rafael Portugal explains his departure from CAT BBB: ‘Rede Globo’s decision’

after leaving
Rafael Portugal
of
CAT BBB
, the comedian decided to come to the public to explain the reasons for his dismissal. According to the columnist
Carla Bittencourt,
of
metropolis
, the idea of the broadcaster that
Dani Calabresa
take over the board and work in pairs with
Paulo Vieira
, also an actor and comedian.
“It was Rede Globo’s decision not to continue, because of the contract itself, it has nothing to do with value. Unlike the other years I took the CAT, this year Globo asked me for an exclusivity contract, which is a contract that I did. I couldn’t do it because I have other projects”,
said Portugal.
Among possible future projects, the artist mentioned the channel
“Back door”
and the program ”
The fault of Cabral”.
On the other hand,
Rafael
denied having any connection with the
Multishow
currently – contrary to speculation.
“On the contrary, this has always been agreed upon in an adequate way for both parties. I did not make any demands, the law firm that represents me chose not to comply with some of the legal conditions imposed. It’s that simple”
Rafael Portugal
Then he completed:
“I’ve always been available to do CAT, which was on Mondays. But all of a sudden it changed. And I tell you it’s normal. And thank God you’re coming to play one of the women I love the most in life and I think it’s funny and genius. That Dani Calabresa”,
affirmed
Portugal
,
in less substitute.