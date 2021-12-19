Rafael Portugal explains his departure from CAT BBB: ‘Rede Globo’s decision’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rafael Portugal explains his departure from CAT BBB: ‘Rede Globo’s decision’ 0 Views

reproduce
Rafael Portugal (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

after leaving


Rafael Portugal

of

CAT BBB

, the comedian decided to come to the public to explain the reasons for his dismissal. According to the columnist

Carla Bittencourt,

of

metropolis

, the idea of ​​the broadcaster that

Dani Calabresa

take over the board and work in pairs with

Paulo Vieira

, also an actor and comedian.

“It was Rede Globo’s decision not to continue, because of the contract itself, it has nothing to do with value. Unlike the other years I took the CAT, this year Globo asked me for an exclusivity contract, which is a contract that I did. I couldn’t do it because I have other projects”,

said Portugal.

Among possible future projects, the artist mentioned the channel

“Back door”

and the program ”

The fault of Cabral”.

On the other hand,


Rafael

denied having any connection with the

Multishow

currently – contrary to speculation.

“On the contrary, this has always been agreed upon in an adequate way for both parties. I did not make any demands, the law firm that represents me chose not to comply with some of the legal conditions imposed. It’s that simple”

Rafael Portugal

Then he completed:

“I’ve always been available to do CAT, which was on Mondays. But all of a sudden it changed. And I tell you it’s normal. And thank God you’re coming to play one of the women I love the most in life and I think it’s funny and genius. That Dani Calabresa”,

affirmed


Portugal

,


in less substitute.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

What are Globo’s most successful soap operas?

The network’s plots gained great popular repercussion and leveraged the audience Porcina (Regina Duarte) and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved