Rafael Portugal explains his departure from CAT BBB: ‘Rede Globo’s decision’

Rafael Portugal (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

after leaving



Rafael Portugal



of



CAT BBB



, the comedian decided to come to the public to explain the reasons for his dismissal. According to the columnist



Carla Bittencourt,



of



metropolis



, the idea of ​​the broadcaster that



Dani Calabresa



take over the board and work in pairs with



Paulo Vieira



, also an actor and comedian.

“It was Rede Globo’s decision not to continue, because of the contract itself, it has nothing to do with value. Unlike the other years I took the CAT, this year Globo asked me for an exclusivity contract, which is a contract that I did. I couldn’t do it because I have other projects”,



said Portugal.

Among possible future projects, the artist mentioned the channel



“Back door”



and the program ”



The fault of Cabral”.



On the other hand,



Rafael



denied having any connection with the



Multishow



currently – contrary to speculation.

“On the contrary, this has always been agreed upon in an adequate way for both parties. I did not make any demands, the law firm that represents me chose not to comply with some of the legal conditions imposed. It’s that simple” Rafael Portugal

Then he completed:



“I’ve always been available to do CAT, which was on Mondays. But all of a sudden it changed. And I tell you it’s normal. And thank God you’re coming to play one of the women I love the most in life and I think it’s funny and genius. That Dani Calabresa”,



affirmed



Portugal



,





in less substitute.