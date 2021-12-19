Rafaella Justus shows off her new look and enchants: “you’re a princess”

The girl Rafaella Justus enchanted by showing a new look for her father and stepmother’s Christmas party

The girl Rafaella Justus , 12, delighted when he showed off his new look for the Christmas party of his father, businessman Roberto Justus, and his stepmother, digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert. Rafinha went to the hairdresser with her mother, the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro, and showed a hairstyle with waves that she made for the celebration. “In the hall! Look at that hair”, Ticiane melted when she showed her daughter’s preparation.

The presenter then said that later she was the one who made up Rafinha for Roberto Justus’ Christmas party. And she insisted on praising her daughter and talking about her growth: “Guys, look what a princess! Look at this people! And look at the makeup I did! Oh my baby grew up! Happy party daughter, mommy loves you! Christmas dinner today at her father’s house!” Mom said proudly.

Rafaella Justus also showed off his look on his social networks. When showing the Christmas look, Rafinha wrote in English: “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas)”.

Internet users were just praise for Rafaella Justus and your new look. “It’s a princess Rafinha! I loved it!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Beautiful… Wonderful! Definitely our baby has grown up and is a beautiful girl”. A netizen commented: “You’re looking more beautiful every day! I loved the look!”.

Ana Paula Siebert also spoke about the Christmas party she organized for her family and Roberto Justus. “The house is already all beautiful, all decorated, I did everything to receive my two families, the family that life gave me and the family that I chose for my life. And it’s great that we can be together here to celebrate a year that was difficult, but which also had many good things. We get good things from everything in life too, let’s exchange a lot of affection and love this early Christmas. I’m really happy and I’m going to show you a little bit of everything”, she said.

