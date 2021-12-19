Ranked No. 4 resigns from UFC to challenge Jake Paul after YouTuber wipes out ex-champion: ‘Send him to me’

Jake Paul took his fifth win in five fights, the second in a row against Tyron Woodley, former UFC champion

Jake Paul remains undefeated in professional boxing. In this Saturday, youtuber had his fifth fight and got his fifth win, the second in a row over Tyron Woodley, former champion of UFC, who won the right to a rematch, but was again defeated by the internet star.

Paul had faced Woodley for the first time last August and won a split decision from the judges. This time, a knockout early in the sixth round gave the internet star the victory. The former fighter of MMA dropped off in the center of the ring.

After the fight, Derek Brunson approached Dana White, resigned from the UFC and challenged Jake Paul to a fight.

“Dana White, UFC, I quit. Jake Paul needs some action,” posted the current No. 4 on the organization’s middleweight rankings.

Afterwards, he asked for the fight with youtuber. “Give me Jake Paul!” he posted. Even before the fight against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul had already used his social networks to nudge Dana White and ask for the match with Brunson.

Jake Paul CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

“Dana admitted that I would destroy Masvidal…so Dana, are you going to give Brunson permission to make real money? Dana?”

@danawhite @ufc I quit. Jake Paul needs some act right ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

FEED ME JAKE PAUL ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021