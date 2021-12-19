Raphinha scores, but Leeds is thrashed by Arsenal at home with two from Martinelli

With two goals from the Brazilian Martinelli, Arsenal beat Leeds United by 4-1 playing at Elland Road, in the 18th round of the Premier League

He gave arsenal in Elland Road. Even playing away from home, Mikel Arteta’s team was not aware of the United Leeds and won 4-1 with a solid performance in the 18th round of the Premier League, rocking once in the dispute for the first positions. The match was broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers.

The great highlight of the game was the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who scored twice and paved the way for the Gunners’ triumph. Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe also made for the London team. Raphinha cashed for the owners of the house charging a penalty.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Aware of the rival’s delicate situation in the table, Arsenal entered the field determined to kill the game quickly. And he could have opened the scoring in the first few minutes if it hadn’t been for the good performance of goalkeeper Meslier, who ensured the 0-0 goal for a long time.

But it was in this scenario that the fighter Gabriel Martinelli appeared. In a fight by the Gunners for the ball, the Brazilian did not give up and believed in a leftover from Lacazette. He ended up being presented with a chance to fill his foot, with no chance of defense for Meslier.

Leeds could have reached a draw soon after with another Brazilian, but Raphinha wasted a swift counterattack by Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

The answer? Goal from the other side. If Raphinha didn’t take the chance he had, Martinelli didn’t give Meslier an opportunity and scored the second for Arsenal.

The maddening pace of the Gunners in the first half even yielded the team’s third goal, which was born out of a silly defense by Leeds and ended up at the feet of Saka, who did not forgive.

With a more comfortable score, Mikel Arteta started to control the game on the return to the complementary stage. And more than that, managed to give few opportunities for Leeds could lead to danger for the goal of Ramsdale.

In the team’s first flaw, however, White’s penalty on Gelhardt. A man from Leeds set pieces, Raphinha hit with category and scored for the home team.

But Leeds’ reaction stopped there. Arteta’s bet for the second half, Smith Rowe received a beautiful pass from Odegaard and hit hard on Meslier’s exit to make the fourth.

Championship situation

The victory took Arsenal to 32 points, consolidated in fourth place in the Premier League. Leeds United remains stationed at 16 points, in 16th place, threatened by the much-feared relegation zone.

The guy: Gabriel Martinelli

More and more in the favor of Arsenal fans. After scoring in the middle of the week, he went to the net twice more on Elland Road and left the field as the highlight of the team. Establishes itself as an offensive reference in the season for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates goal for Arsenal Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Bad: Jack Harrison

He ran, ran and ran after the Arsenal players. He was replaced at 30 of the first half. A game for Jack Harrison to forget.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

upcoming games

Leeds United returns to the field next Sunday (26), when they will face Liverpool inside Anfield.

Arsenal will play this Tuesday (21) against Sunderland for the English League Cup. The team will play for the Premier League again on Sunday, when they visit Norwich City.

Datasheet

LEEDS UNITED 1 x 4 ARSENAL

GOALS: Raphinha (75′) for Leeds; Gabriel Martinelli (16′, 28′), Bukayo Saka (42′) and Emile Smith Rowe (84′), for Arsenal

United Leeds: Meslier; Drameh, Koch, Ayling and Dallas; Klich (Greenwood), Forshaw, Roberts, Harrison (Summerville) and Raphinha; Gelhardt. TECHNICIAN: Marcelo Bielsa.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu (Cédric Soares), White, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; Partey, Xhaka (Smith Rowe), Odegaard (Nuno Tavares), Martinelli and Saka; Lacazette. TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta.