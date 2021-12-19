Rapper is in serious condition after being stabbed at Los Angeles festival – Monet

+



The rapper Drakeo the Ruler (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

28-year-old rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed during a festival in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday night and is in critical condition in hospital. ‘Once Upon A Time In LA’ event was canceled after the event.

The information was published by the websites Los Angeles Times and New York Post and by journalist Thomas Mier on Twitter. Drakeo was attacked by a group of men backstage, in the area behind the stage, around 9 pm local time.

After the attack, Drakeo the Ruller, real name Darrell Caldwell, was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition. “Drakeo is still in critical condition, according to a source,” journalist Thomas Mier said on Twitter.

The festival, which was canceled after the incident, would still feature performances by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game and 50 Cent. “The ‘Once Upon A Time In LA’ festival ended early. All presentations have been closed”, wrote the official account of the event on the social network.

Drakeo was acquitted of a murder charge as early as 2019, in addition to another incident in 2016 that left one person dead, reports the NY Post. He has also been cleared of five other counts, including attempted murder.

The rapper was imprisoned for three years on charges of murder and attempted murder and was released in November last year after being acquitted. During his prison term, he recorded his ninth album ‘Thank You for Using GTL’.

See, below, the music video for the song ‘Go Crazy’ released by the rapper on the last 13th: