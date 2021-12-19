Rebeca makes candy and loses Felipe to young

In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) can’t take the pressure and ends it all with Felipe (Gabriel Leone). The former model still accepts Túlio (Daniel Dantas) back. The musician, on the other hand, won’t leave it for less and resume his relationship with Bela (Bruna Martins).

The exchange of couples takes place amidst a flurry of information. After throwing her husband out of the house and accepting the attraction she feels for the boy, it will be as if Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​received a bucket of cold water on her head.

First, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) returns home unannounced and almost catches the pair of lovers sleeping on the sofa in the living room. Afterwards, the young woman feels unwell, discovers a tubal pregnancy and undergoes emergency surgery.

The night she got pregnant, Nicole’s niece (Ana Baird) drank them all and ended up raped by a stranger. All because he had discovered the thing between the mother and grandson of Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga).

To make matters worse, Rebeca discovers that her therapist is the crush’s grandmother. The pressure will be so much that Ilana’s friend (Mariana Lima) decides to give up on this adventure. Days later, she is devastated when she catches Felipe and Bela together again. Know more!

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Felipe is dismissed by Rebeca and resumes with Bela

In the next chapters of the novel Um Lugar ao Sol, there is an exchange of couples. Rebeca can’t handle the wave of dating a younger guy and ends everything with Felipe. If the charges due to the difference in age were not enough, and the crises with Cecília on account of her affair with the ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend, the ex-model still discovers that her therapist is the musician’s grandmother.

As soon as the truth comes out, the professional is the one who tells her that she can no longer see Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) for reasons of professional ethics. She even indicates a colleague to continue with the former patient’s treatment.

Even falling for the new baby, Rebeca will have a very full head and will no longer be able to take this relationship the way she would like. So, she thinks better of it and decides to break up with Felipe. Unsatisfied, Ilana’s friend still forgives Túlio and resumes her awkward and false marriage with the gold-digger. Julia’s son (Denise Fraga) will also do the same and resume with Bela.

One day, Rebeca will be walking down the street when she comes face to face with the couple together and suffers in silence, even knowing that she was the one who decided to end the affair with the big boy. The scene is scheduled to air in the December 30th chapter.

