Remnant: From the Ashes is free at the Epic Games Store until tomorrow

THE Epic Games Store placed today (18) its new mysterious game to be rescued until tomorrow (19) at 1 pm Brasília time. Its about Remnant: From The Ashes, action RPG game that puts you in a post-apocalyptic world, the game has third person view and you can count on the help of up to two other survivors to defeat various hordes of enemies and defeat grandiose bosses.

The game developed by Perfect World Entertainment and published by Gunfire Games has online co-op so you can have the help of your friends to advance in this adventure, you’ll have at your disposal a huge range of weapons and different combinations to get through all the challenges in the stages

“Remnant: From the Ashes is a co-op action RPG that’s punishing and grotesque, yet exciting and cute at the same time. Despite the occasional difficulty spikes and somewhat disappointing gearing system, the thrill of finally defeating a boss who’s had their number for hours is unparalleled.” – IGN



Check below the requirements needed to run Remnant: From The Ashes on your computer.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-7350K (4.20 GHz) or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 11

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

DirectX: Version 11

You can redeem the game directly in the app from Epic Games Store or by the official website of the store.

Did you like today’s free game? had already tried Remnant: From The Ashes before or will you be venturing into the game for the first time? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



Source: Epic Games