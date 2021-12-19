Replaced by Dani Calabresa, Rafael Portugal was eager to lead ‘CAT BBB’ | Television



Rafael Portugal was responsible for ‘CAT’ at ‘BBB’ – Globo/Victor Pollak

Rio – Rede Globo announced this Saturday that Rafael Portugal is no longer part of the “Big Brother Brasil” team, in which he presented the “CAT BBB” board, being replaced by Dani Calabresa. in conversation with THE DAY, last week, before Rede Globo communicated the replacement, he revealed that he was anxious to know if he would continue in charge of the attraction.

“‘CAT’ is still a mystery. I still don’t know if I’m going to do it… It might have, it might not. It might have changed everything, it might be another show that will take over in order to make a new reality show’. ‘BBB’ that’s it, it’s an eternal renewal of pictures, of things, of people. I’m here living this same anxiety just like you (fans),” he said.

During the interview, Rafael also commented on the success of the painting. “I didn’t imagine it would be so successful in such a short space of time. CAT has a few minutes to be able to be a little bit of what the audience wants to talk about. So, ‘CAT’ was the personification of the audience there at ‘BBB’. So, it was a very nice experience, very good, within a highly successful program, as were the last two that I did”, he said.

Currently, Rafael is in the spotlight with the year-end special of Porta dos Fundos, which suffered an attempt of web censorship. In January, he returns with the comedy show “Eu Comigo Same” at Teatro Multiplan, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, in addition to premiering the feature “Juntos e Enrolados” with Cacau Protásio. For the film, he even recorded a song.

Pronunciation on social media

On vacation in Portugal, the comedian recorded a video to clarify his departure from the program, as well as reiterating that he would like to continue, but that his legal department and the broadcaster did not agree on some contractual clauses.

“I really wanted to spend another year commanding the CAT and having fun with everything that this wonderful picture provides us. It so happens that, after the commercial and financial agreement between my businesswoman Vanelli Alves and Globo, there was no understanding regarding the contractual clauses between the issuer’s legal department and my legal department. I reaffirm that the financial aspect has never been a problem, quite the contrary, it has always been adequately agreed to by both parties. I made no demands, the law firm that represents me is that he chose not to comply with some legal conditions imposed. Simple as that”, he wrote in the caption.

“I continue to be a great admirer and lover of the largest broadcaster in the world, which brings entertainment like no one else to the homes of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians. I believe that the great success of the program is the hallmark of yet another edition. I wish my colleagues to take over the function the brilliance of always… Finally, I could not fail to express my eternal gratitude to the station, to Boninho, and to everyone involved in the production of the program. Now I’m a spectator. Thank you Brasil”, he concluded.