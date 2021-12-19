Full.News – 21:44



Ari Peixoto Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

During an interview with the program Cidinha Livre, on Super Rádio Tupi in Rio de Janeiro, journalist Ari Peixoto spoke about his departure from TV Globo. He was fired in October.

Peixoto said that the conversation about leaving was quick.

– I came to work one fine day. The director called me and within five minutes I was fired. He arrived, asked me to sit down and said, ‘Look, Ari, I have news to give you. Globo is turning you off’ – he reported.

The journalist admitted that he was disappointed by the way in which his dismissal took place.

– I knew it could happen. They are 34 years old at the company, 56 years old. But from the story I have on the network, I was hoping things could happen differently. I glamorized this firing. You think the boss will have the consideration and respect to prepare you, explain that you will be fired – he said.

