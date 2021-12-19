Residents and merchants record losses in Santa Luzia

This Saturday (18) was for organization and cleaning for the residents of Bairro Santa Luzia and surroundings, in the South Zone of Juiz de Fora, after the heavy rain that hit the region, on Friday night (17). Whoever traveled along Rua Ibitiguaia, can observe the mud trail left by the current, caused by the overflow of the Córrego Santa Luzia. The night before, as can be seen in several videos that circulated on social networks, it was possible to see vehicles, including buses, taken by the water. Some passenger cars were even dragged by the force of the water.

According to the Civil Defense of the Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF), the 50mm rain that hit the South Zone of the city, for about an hour, was an unusual phenomenon, a reflection of the climate change that affects the world. and that had already been causing damage in recent days in Bahia, Espírito Santo and other cities in Minas Gerais. “The waterproofing of the soil, as well as the disorganized occupation, also contribute to the impacts of rain in the city”, highlighted the Civil Defense, which had already issued an alert, on Friday morning, informing the possibility of overflowing rivers and streams that cut through the municipality.

Mayor Margarida Salomão (PT), along with other secretaries, visited the South Zone of the city, considered the most affected region, with the objective of evaluating the impacts of the rains and talking to the affected families. Furniture from the “From my house to yours” program and other PJF programs will be prioritized for families served by the Civil Defense. According to the mayor, the phenomenon that occurred in the South Zone was like a “waterspout”, which fell concentrated over the region. He recalled that, throughout this year, the City Hall cleaned the Santa Luzia stream and Bairro Ipiranga, a fact that, in his opinion, mitigated the impacts, but even so, the violence of the rain caused the banks to overflow.

“Demlurb is here, supporting the cleaning of houses, removing objects, cleaning the streets. And it is logical that we are going to continue working so that this situation does not happen again”, he pointed out. She also drew attention to the stream’s flow. “The flow is composed of earth, a result of earth movement, which demonstrates that we need to be very careful with the use of the soil, because a large part of this disaster results from the fact that people make landslides, earthmoving, in this period” , he said, stating that the PJF will continue working to clean up the Santa Luzia stream. “Recovering the entire basin, so that we can deal with natural phenomena as adverse and serious as those that happened.”

Eight recorded occurrences

According to the Civil Defense, there were eight occurrences registered between Friday night and Saturday. “All night and into the night, the agency’s team monitored the rainy situation, carried out inspections and, when necessary, called the firefighters to rescue the population who were stranded in Santa Luzia. There are no victims and no person is homeless or homeless”, he highlighted.

The agency also highlighted that, during the dry period, a large amount of prevention work was carried out by the PJF and that, due to cleaning interventions in the stream, the flooding in Bairro Democrata was significantly lower. In Córrego Ipiranga, in Bairro Santa Luzia, cleaning began in August, with mowing, weeding and removal of residues from the banks.

The Civil Defense also recalled that this Saturday morning, the Boniteza Program teams worked to repair the damage caused by the rain. “Demlurb carried out the cleaning in Santa Luzia and the adjacent neighborhoods, Empav worked in Filgueiras, and Cesama in the Vila Ideal and Olavo Costa neighborhoods, in the Southeast Zone”, he informed.

Also according to the agency, the Paraibuna River, on Friday, reached a peak of 3.15 meters of water volume.

Merchants and residents report losses

Owner of a clothing store in Ibitiguaia, Aladir Gonçalves de Oliveira had the establishment invaded by water. “On Friday, anticipating what could happen, we left some merchandise on top, but even so, we lost between 3,000 and 4,000 pieces,” he said, adding that the value of the loss is around R$ 20,000. “It was a moment of despair, as we had to go back and we stayed from 9 pm to 3 am in the morning removing clay. We took at least two clay trucks out of here. If it were water it could have been more peaceful, but it was just clay. We hope that the City will take action, because we know that this situation is recurrent and we can no longer bear so many losses.”

Owner of a mechanic shop, Márcio Barros Ferreira Júnior lamented that this is an old situation in the neighborhood. “Unfortunately, I have a lot of machine that could have broken down with the water. Our car lift, for example, I don’t know if it’s going to call anymore. I had some cement in store, as I was building a counter, and it was all lost”, he said. The resident added that, after the installation of condominiums in the surroundings, the situation of the stream got worse, as, according to him, the overflow became more frequent.

A 59-year resident of Ibitiguaia, Amadiz Peixoto de Souza reported that he suffered losses at his home. “The armchair and appliances were damaged,” he said, adding that the stream needs more constant cleaning, as well as repairs to the sewers. “In all the years I’ve lived here, this Friday’s rain was the worst I’ve ever witnessed, because the other times, the water stopped reaching certain points, but this time, the street was like a sea.”