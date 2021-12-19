Result of Lotofácil 2401 today, Saturday (12/18/2021)

Lotofácil is back and will draw this Saturday, December 18, the contest 2401. The prize is estimated at R$ 1.5 million and the player who hits the 15 tens wins. Find out who won today’s Lotofácil 2401 result.

Result of Lotofácil 2401

It’s time for the result! The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2401 were: 01-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-19-20-22-23.

Lotofácil Award

To win a prize, players need to match 11 to 15 scores of the result of Lotofácil Contest 2401. Fixed amounts are paid in the three smallest ranges: R$ 5 for 11 hits, R$ 10 for 12 hits, R$ 25 for 13 hits.

After deducting fixed payouts, 13% goes to 14-number matchers and 62% goes to 15-tens matchers. If more than one bet hits the result, the jackpot will be prorated equally among all the hitters.

Therefore, the main prize may vary, being higher or lower than that estimated by Lotteries Caixa. If there is no corrector for the result of Lotofácil 2396, regardless of the prize pool, the value accumulates for the following competition, in the respective range.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2396, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Next draw – On Monday, December 20th, the drawing for the Lotofácil contest 2402 will take place at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

