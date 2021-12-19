Result of the Mega-Sena 2439 on Saturday (12/18/2021)

Players can check the draw of the result of the Mega-Sena 2439 contest this Saturday, December 18, starting at 20:00 (GMT). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million and to win it is necessary to match the six dozen.

Result of Mega Sena 2439

Check out the result of today’s Mega-Sena contest: 02-08-34-38-47-51.

How do I know if I won?

To find out if you have won a prize, players must check if they got six, five or at least four dozen of the result of the Mega-Sena 2439 right. each track.

Of the total collected in the draw, 43.35% are destined for prizes in all the hitting ranges, being: 35% in the sena, 19% in the corner and 19% in the court. A further 22% will be accumulated for those who have corrected the six numbers in the 0 or 5 final contests and 5% for the first track Mega da Virada.

How to receive the award?

At Caixa agencies presenting the RG, CPF and the winning ticket, the scorers of the Mega-Sena 2439 can withdraw any amount. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, winners can also receive at lottery outlets, according to Caixa.

Bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels (application or website), in addition to the options mentioned, Mega-Sena 2439 lucky players can transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account.

The Mega-Sena draw and other types of Caixa Lotteries are broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube channel and on the Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook.

