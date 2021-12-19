Result of the Mega-Sena 2439 on Saturday (12/18/2021)

The Mega-Sena contest 2439 prize is estimated at R$ 3 million
Players can check the draw of the result of the Mega-Sena 2439 contest this Saturday, December 18, starting at 20:00 (GMT). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million and to win it is necessary to match the six dozen.
Result of Mega Sena 2439
Check out the result of today’s Mega-Sena contest: 02-08-34-38-47-51.
How do I know if I won?
To find out if you have won a prize, players must check if they got six, five or at least four dozen of the result of the Mega-Sena 2439 right. each track.
Of the total collected in the draw, 43.35% are destined for prizes in all the hitting ranges, being: 35% in the sena, 19% in the corner and 19% in the court. A further 22% will be accumulated for those who have corrected the six numbers in the 0 or 5 final contests and 5% for the first track Mega da Virada.
How to receive the award?
At Caixa agencies presenting the RG, CPF and the winning ticket, the scorers of the Mega-Sena 2439 can withdraw any amount. Values lower than R$1,903.98, winners can also receive at lottery outlets, according to Caixa.
Bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels (application or website), in addition to the options mentioned, Mega-Sena 2439 lucky players can transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account.
The Mega-Sena draw and other types of Caixa Lotteries are broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube channel and on the Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook.
