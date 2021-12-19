Results of Quina 5734 contest today, Saturday (12/18/2021)

This Saturday, December 18th, the draw for the result of Quina Contest 5734 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The ticket with the five dozen can be awarded an estimated amount of R$4.4 million.

Quina 5734 Results

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 26-27-29-74-77.

How do you win prizes at Quina?

To win a prize, you need to match two, three, four or five tens of the result of Quina contest 5734. The main prize goes to the main range, but if there is more than one winner, Caixa divides the value equally between the parties.

No band of the modality pays a fixed amount to the winners, as Caixa distributes a part of the amount collected in the draw to all bands. If you do not have the correct result for today’s Quina 5734 in any band, the prize will accumulate for the next competition, in the first prize band.

How to receive the award?

The lucky ones can receive any amount at Caixa branches, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to withdraw at lottery outlets. Online betting prize winners have a third option which is to transfer the money to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5734 today. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

