Ricardo Goulart, Cristiano, Cano… check out Fluminense’s negotiations and interests for 2022 | Sport

Throw! Ricardo Goulart, Cristiano, Cano… check out Fluminense’s negotiations and interests for 2022

Keeping an eye on Libertadores, the

Fluminense



has been moving to reinforce the 2022 cast.

Felipe Melo



and the loan of

Mario Pineida



, Tricolor tries to compose other sectors. So far, the club is interested in strikers Ricardo Goulart, Germán Cano, Gilberto, Willian Bigode and Elkeson, in full-back Cristiano and Rodinei, and midfielder Patrick. Check the status of each trade below.

Last Thursday, Tricolor made an initial proposal for

Ricardo Goulart



and awaits the return of former Guanghzou Evergrande. The striker, who is without a club, wants to return to Brazil after seven years in Asia. For the hiring, Flu has competition from Turkish Besiktas and clubs from the Middle East and the United States, who also sought the player.

Goulart’s former teammate,

Elkeson



It has not yet received an official proposal from Fluminense, but it is free on the market and is of interest to the club. According to the player’s fatigue, the name of the center forward was sent to Abel Braga, who may or may not give his approval. He also received a proposal from Botafogo and has the interest of Palmeiras.

Last Friday,

German Cano



sent a counterproposal to Tricolor. The striker was negotiating with the club, but after offering a club from Saudi Arabia, he asked to stop the conversations. The ex-Vasco, who expressed his desire to stay in Rio de Janeiro, is one of the main options for the attack.

At the request of Abel Braga, hired this week to command the Flu, the Tricolor made a survey for

Patrick



, half of the International. The expectation is that the club will formalize a proposal by next week. São Paulo and a Mexican club also sounded out the player.

On vacation in Brazil, Cristiano spoke to THROW!

regarding the

possibility of working for Fluminense



. Despite having another year of contract with the Sheriff, the lateral approves the idea of ​​returning to Brazil. According to the ge, the club gave the green light to the player’s buyout offer.

– Fluminense is a great club that would give me total conditions to follow a path of evolution in my career, it would be sensational to be able to defend the club if it happens, so let’s wait for the outcome of this situation. Right now I’m on vacation in Brazil, enjoying a little bit of my family and leaving this issue of my future more for my businessmen to solve – he said.

Fluminense also contacted Flamengo to make an appointment for

I rode



. However, the rival only accepts right-back release for R$5.7 million and wants to hold 20% of the rights, in addition to not lending the athlete. The player’s contract runs until the end of 2022. Trading by

Gilberto



, from Bahia, did not advance either. The attacker was one of the priorities for the offensive sector.

Willian Mustache



was another name probed by Tricolor. Last Thursday, UOL announced that the player is close to making a deal with the club, which takes the transfer for granted. According to the portal, the official bond must be made before Christmas.