Richard Rogers, architect of Pompidou and Pritzker winner, dies at 88 – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Richard Rogers, architect of Pompidou and Pritzker winner, dies at 88 – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated 4 Views

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing world-famous buildings like the Center Pompidou in Paris, died aged 88, according to press reports.

Rogers, creator of the Millennium Dome in London and one of the terminals at Barajas airport in Madrid, “died peacefully” on Saturday night, Matthew Freud, president of the communication company Freuds, told the Press Association.

Winner of the prestigious 2007 Pritzker Prize, Rogers was one of the pioneers of the “high-tech” architectural movement, which transformed aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings.

Among his other works are the headquarters of Lloyd’s of London and the Leadenhall building, known as the “cheesegrater”, or cheese grater, for its particular shape.

Born in Florence, Italy, in 1933, his father was a doctor and his mother a disciple of the Irish writer James Joyce. The family fled Italy during the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini and settled in England in 1938.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Democratic US Senator Rejects Biden’s $1.75 Tri package | World

US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat considered important to the approval of President Joe …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved