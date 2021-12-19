Richard Rogers, architect of Pompidou and Pritzker winner, dies at 88 – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing world-famous buildings like the Center Pompidou in Paris, died aged 88, according to press reports.
Rogers, creator of the Millennium Dome in London and one of the terminals at Barajas airport in Madrid, “died peacefully” on Saturday night, Matthew Freud, president of the communication company Freuds, told the Press Association.
Winner of the prestigious 2007 Pritzker Prize, Rogers was one of the pioneers of the “high-tech” architectural movement, which transformed aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings.
Among his other works are the headquarters of Lloyd’s of London and the Leadenhall building, known as the “cheesegrater”, or cheese grater, for its particular shape.
Born in Florence, Italy, in 1933, his father was a doctor and his mother a disciple of the Irish writer James Joyce. The family fled Italy during the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini and settled in England in 1938.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to carry out independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates fruitful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet