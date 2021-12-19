Ricky Tavares opens intimacy game with Bruna Marquezine in Maldives · TV News

Romantic couple in Maldives, the characters of Bruna Marquezine and Ricky Tavares had their wedding canceled due to a series of circumstances. The actor, however, opened up about the atmosphere of intimacy with the artist during the recordings. “This is a set thing,” he said.

“I’ve known Bruna for many years. My sister is a friend of hers. The photo that came out was of a recording moment. Talking, people talk”, he explained, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper. In the series, the actors play Liz and Miguel.

“She is an amazing actress, an amazing person. A friend, partner. It was a pleasure to work with her”, praised Juliana Xavier’s brother.

The ex-Record also said that he didn’t even talk to Bruna about the rumors of a possible romance. “We didn’t even mention it. I just laughed. It was something from the series, from work. There wasn’t much to talk about. We took it easy,” he declared.

Tavares joined the Maldives cast already with the recordings — which suffered delays and adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic — in progress, replacing actor Danilo Mesquita, who left production. In the plot, Liz and Miguel are lovers, but she leaves him in her hometown to solve the mystery about her mother’s murder in Rio de Janeiro.

Filming was completed in September this year, and the series will debut on Netflix in 2022. In addition to Ricky and Bruna, the cast also includes names such as Manu Gavassi, Vanessa Gerbelli, Klebber Toledo, Carol Castro, Sheron Menezzes and Guilherme Winter. The script is by Natália Klein, who also plays a character in the production.