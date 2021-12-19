Ricky Tavares talks about his entry in ‘Beyond illusion’, a new series and a partnership with Bruna Marquezine

Ricky Tavares (Photo: Pri Nicheli/Reproduction Instagram Ricky Tavares)

After 12 years at Record, Ricky Tavares is back at Globo, where he made “Malhação” in 2009. The actor, who joined the cast of “Além da illusion” in place of Bruno Montaleone, has already started recording.

– I entered at 45 in the second half. It was a super gift. I really didn’t expect it. When I received the invitation to take the test, I was very happy. When a new cycle starts, of course it gives you butterflies in your stomach. You walk into the studio and think if you’re doing everything right or not. But I love challenges. It’s being one more. That cold will always exist, actually. When it doesn’t happen anymore, it’s because I don’t feel like doing it. And the nervousness I try to bring to the scene, to try to make it as cool and human as possible.

In the plot, he will be Inácio and will be paired with Caroline Dallarosa:

– ANDle is a waiter who goes to work at her father’s casino. I should go in from chapter 24. At the beginning, they have a crush on each other. Over time, the romance unfolds. She helps him with some questions, so the two draw closer. I think he’s been in love with her the first time he sees her.

In addition to the soap opera, “Maldives”, the actor’s first series on Netflix, will premiere next year. In the story, he plays Miguel, the fiance of Liz (Bruna Marquezine). Due to a series of circumstances, the two end up not getting married. Recently, websites reported that the an atmosphere of intimacy between the actors went beyond fiction. Ricky tells what his reaction was.

– I’ve known Bruna for many years. My sister is her friend. The photo that came out was of a recording moment. It was no big deal. She’s an amazing actress, an amazing person. A friend, partner. It was a pleasure to act with her. Talking people talk. But this is a set thing, nothing much – he says, who did not talk to Bruna about what was published. – We didn’t even mention it. I just laughed. It was something from the series, from the work. There wasn’t much to talk about. We took it easy.

Ricky, 30, claims he is single:

– It’s hard. I think people are very empty these days. It’s hard to find someone nice who likes the same things you do. Everyone is living a lot in madness. I’m kind of old fashioned. I’m not able to keep up with these guys (laughter). I am very fond of staying with the family, at home. I go out sometimes, of course. I get together with friends, I travel… But I’m not a party.

When he finishes recording the novel, Ricky intends to dedicate himself to a film written by his cousin, author Tiago Santiago. In late 2022, he wants to move to Los Angeles to study acting and improve his English.

