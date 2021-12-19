Ricky Tavares talks about romance with Bruna Marquezine | Column Fabia Oliveira

Ricky Tavares gave an interview to columnist Patrícia Kogut and spoke about rumors of romance with Bruna Marquezine when the two were recording the series ‘Maldives’, which debuts next year on Netflix. “I’ve known Bruna for many years. My sister is her friend. The photo that came out was of a recording moment. It was no big deal. She’s an amazing actress, an amazing person. A friend, partner. It was a pleasure to act with her. Talking people talk. But this is a set thing, nothing much”, he says.

Ricky said he didn’t even bother to talk to Bruna about what was published. “We didn’t even mention the subject. I just laughed. It was something from the series, from the work. There wasn’t much to talk about. We took it easy”.

At 30, Ricky swears he’s single: “It’s been tough. I think people are very empty these days. It’s hard to find someone nice who likes the same things you do. Everyone is living a lot in madness. I’m kind of old fashioned. I’m not able to keep up with these guys (laughter). I am very fond of staying with the family, at home. I go out sometimes, of course. I get together with friends, I travel… But I’m not a club member”, he concludes.