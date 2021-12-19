Rico meets Simaria and thanks fans for him in A Fazenda

The champion of “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquiades, was present at the concert by singers Simone and Simaria, in São Paulo (SP), last night. The presentation marked the duo’s return to the stage after nearly two years away from the public because of the pandemic.

Rico, who found out to be Simaria’s favorite on the reality show on Record, thanked the backcountry fans. In the final stretch of the attraction, the colleague posted a video declaring her vote in Alagoas to win the R$1.5 million prize. Backstage at the show, Rico also met Thelminha, winner of the “BBB 20”.

“Guys I just met a idol, that I’m a fan, champion of the BBB,” said the winner of “The Farm” to Thelma. “I rooted for you a lot,” he declared.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Rico also shared images of Simone and Simaria getting ready for the show in the city of São Paulo and shouting their catchphrase in the dressing room: “Calada wins”.

On Simaria’s Instagram, the singer filmed the singer from Alagoas and reaffirmed that she was rooting for him in the reality show.

“Look who arrived! He’s champion! Do you know that my fans were for you?”, said the artist. “You won because it was real. People are fed up with fake people, we want the truth”, completed Simaria. “And there were only fake people,” countered Rico.

“Friend, I’m so happy, I still couldn’t believe I won, I swear. Thank you for helping me”, thanked the ex-pawn.