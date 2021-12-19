Rico Melquiades charges Bil Araújo’s nudes and gets excited with a response | famous

Bil Araújo made an intimate promise to Rico Melquiades within the rural reality of Record. The man from Alagoas and the youngest millionaire in the area, recalled the pact with the ex-participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ (Globo), out of confinement. The two met again at the Housi do Itaim Bimbi and entertained the team and their families with the stories of ‘A Fazenda 13’.

“Dude, seriously, I can’t take it! Leave me alone, it’s been three months. I can’t stand to see your face anymore. Let me see your picture? Who painted your picture? Mileid, was it?”, involved Rico Melquiades with Bil Araújo. Who also received a lot of praise from the winner was the mother of the ex-survivor of ‘No Limite 5’.

Rich Melquiades he didn’t think twice and soon demanded nudes from Bil Araújo. According to the ex-participant of ‘On Vacation With Ex: Celebs’, the deal was for Arcrebiano to send a temporary photo through Instagram: “Do you remember something you promised me on the show? When to leave? You promised to send me a deal on my direct. The firecracker, look how curious it is. The queers are all… Are you going to send the firecracker or not?”.

“I’ll think about your case”, revealed Bil Araújo, about sending an intimate photo to Rico Melquiades. The champion of the Record competition soon got excited and joked with the friends present: “Look at their smiles! The ear smile, everyone wanting to see Bil’s firecracker. Your mother doesn’t even know what a firecracker is. Did Erasmus speak too? And Gui Araújo? I will ask”.

Continues after advertising

In ‘A Fazenda 13’, Rico Melquiades became the big favorite, getting the better of it and taking first place. With 77.47% of the votes, it earned R$1.5 million and also secured several awards during the program. Bil Araújo, who won second place, took home a brand new car. Solange Gomes, known as the former Gugu bath, was in third place and Marina Ferrari in fourth place.

The most contradictory thing about it all is that within the game, the two were rivals. In the final stretch of the reality, both approached and soon fell out again. Rico Melquiades even stated that he did not want to contact the model outside of the attraction: “I could be wrong, but so far Bil is a person I don’t want to contact out there. Even these fights I had with Mc Gui, can you believe I’ll talk to him the same? But with Bil? I don’t want contact with this guy out there. I don’t want contact with this guy.”

Coincidence or not, Bil Araújo had already spoken ill of Rico Melquiades from behind. The ex-BBB made no attempt to hide his anger, ruling out the possibility of being a friend outside of rural coexistence: “I’m disappointed in Rico too much. He’s a guy I won’t be friends with out there, I won’t. I couldn’t even look at his face.”