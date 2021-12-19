Rico Melquiades says his mother ended up in jail

Rico Melquiades revealed his mother’s past

Poder, mother of A Fazenda 13 champion, was arrested for assault

It happened more than ten years ago

Sincerely, Rico Melquiades ended up telling a story about his mother’s past during the Live do Eliminado, hosted by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa on Friday night (17). According to him, Poder Melquiades was arrested for aggression for having a very strong temper.

Poder made a big splash on social media during the time her son was confined to A Fazenda 13, and presenters estimated that she would be a good character for the next season of the reality show. It was at this moment that the champion of the edition revealed his mother’s past.

“She was even arrested by my mother. She didn’t kill anyone, okay, guys? My father was very young. He was having an affair with a woman. She went to the woman’s house, broke the woman’s house, took a step on his wife and another on my father. My father was in the military and the police arrived and arrested her. A slap and a slap, for God’s sake, ok?”, he said.

Rico made a point of stressing that the situation happened more than ten years ago and that the two even resumed their relationship after the beating he applied to his mistress. Lidi even joked and told Rodrigo Carelli, the program’s director, to keep an eye on Poder.

“She’s worse than me, guys. She was really going to get kicked out,” Rico warned, anticipating that his mother could cause trouble if she was cast in The Farm 14.

The champion also spoke on Live that the fact that he was champion of the season did not fall into place. He intends to keep all the prize money and use only the fees he will receive from now on to set up a business in Maceió and put his relatives to work.

Check out the excerpt from the interview in which he comments on his mother’s arrest: