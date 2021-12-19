Ronaldo’s backstage at Cruzeiro: extreme secrecy, connection to Madrid and “football revolution” | cruise

That was the question asked by Ronaldo Fenômeno when he received the call proposing the purchase of football from Cruzeiro. It took place about three months ago, when the former player was in Madrid and did not even expect that, from then on, the story with the club that revealed him to professional football (with the first chapter written 17 years ago) would be restarted.

From revelation to owner: Ronaldo Fenômeno’s trajectory in Cruzeiro

This Saturday, the Phenomenon was announced as the majority shareholder of Cruzeiro SAF, which will take care of the club’s football, taken over by a debt of around R$ 1 billion. In 2022, the centenary team will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship for the third consecutive year. Ronaldo will invest R$ 400 million in Raposa, in addition to taking care of the global debt.

THE ge found out details of the negotiation between XP Investimentos, who spearheaded the search for an investor in Cruzeiro, and the former striker. Nobody in Cruzeiro’s board of directors knew, just over a week ago, that whoever would contribute millionaire figures to Toca da Raposa would be a former player of the club.

Remember Ronaldo’s goals for Cruzeiro

The president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, was informed of the negotiation a few days ago for the agreement to be achieved. Ronaldo had decided to invest in Cruzeiro, but he needed to know the person he would deal with from now on. The secrecy was extreme so that the deal would not leak and could be disturbed.

1 of 3 Ronaldo poses in Cruzeiro’s shirt after being announced as an investor in the club — Photo: Disclosure Ronaldo poses in Cruzeiro’s shirt after being announced as an investor in the club — Photo: Disclosure

Ronaldo still needs to settle important details with Cruzeiro, such as, for example, how to deal with the institution’s total debt, in the order of R$1 billion. The ex-player becomes supportive of the amount owed with the signing of the contract. He also needs to overcome bureaucratic hurdles to effectively take control of the club.

Ronaldo and Cruzeiro sign contract for investment of R$ 400 million

The ex-player’s proposal was one of three on the table by Pedro Mesquita, director of XP Investimentos. But it was considered, by far, the best for Cruzeiro, in several aspects. In addition to the financial part, Ronaldo’s history and identification with the club and the long-term project also mattered.

Ronaldo wants to change the face of Cruzeiro and, with this example, also influence the change of Brazilian football. He intends to implement a professional management of the Minas Gerais club, which has gone through serious administrative, financial and political problems in the last three years.

Cruzeiro President posts a video with Ronaldo Fenômeno, who bought the Minas Gerais club

The former player’s idea is to bring people he trusts and who can help improve the Minas Gerais club. The project, of course, is to gain access to the Serie A of the Brazilian in 2022 and return to compete in the First Division the following year. In addition, it is necessary to change the way in which football is managed and dealt with within Cruzeiro.

2 of 3 Ronaldo wearing Cruzeiro shirt after agreement — Photo: Disclosure Ronaldo with Cruzeiro shirt after agreement — Photo: Disclosure

At Toca da Raposa, Ronaldo wants to find a younger team, investing in athletes with great market potential. The objective is to provide future gains for him and for the institution. The base categories will be observed in a special way.

The Phenomenon and the team that works with the former player already have the idea of ​​starting work next Monday. The idea is to outline the first strategies and steps for the new era of Cruzeiro.