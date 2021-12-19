Ronaldo’s investment in Cruzeiro will be R$ 80 million in the first year – 12/19/2021

Ronaldo bought 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – a SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol) – for R$400 million. However, the Phenomenon will not put all that money into the club at once. The amount will be invested over the years. The initial contribution will be of R$ 80 million.

With this amount, Cruzeiro will be able to pay emergency debts, such as those that prevent the club from registering players. Part of the money will be used to pay off the club’s running costs, such as employee and player payroll. Therefore, Fox will have no problems keeping payments on time for years to come.

For fans who already dream of great stars, they may even arrive, but it won’t be in 2022. With the club in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the understanding is that a little investment is enough to assemble a squad capable of replacing the Cruise in the elite of national football, after two failed attempts.

With the promise of putting the R$ 400 million in up to five years, the investment in Cruzeiro will be bigger when the team is again in the Serie A of Brasileirão and the expectation is that it will be as of 2023.

It is important to highlight that Cruzeiro will have more than R$ 80 million to play football in 2022. This amount is just what Ronaldo will put into the club at this time. But Raposa has other revenues, with sales of athletes, box office, television rights, sponsorships and more.

the first money

Part of the R$ 80 million that Ronaldo will put at Cruzeiro in 2022 will be used to pay the debts that made the club punished by FIFA, prevented from registering new players.

For lack of payment for the purchases of Arrascaeta and Riascos, along with Defensor-URU and Mazatlán-MEX, the Minas Gerais club was punished by the highest authority in world football. To get rid of the “transfer ban”, Raposa needs to pay almost R$ 20 million. Arrascaeta and Riascos, obviously, no longer play for Fox.