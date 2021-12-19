Russia directs NATO to leave Eastern Europe and stay away from ex-USSR

Russia said on Friday it wants a legal guarantee that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will desist from any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.







Military exercise at the International Center for Peace and Security Maintenance of Ukraine, near Yavoriv, ​​Lviv region 24/09/2021 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Photo: Reuters

The demands form a package that the Russian government says is an essential request to reduce tensions in Europe and defuse a crisis over Ukraine. Western countries accuse Russia of having intentions to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

But the requests also contain elements that the West has already ruled out, such as an effective Russian veto of Ukrainian NATO affiliation.

In presenting the demands in detail for the first time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Russia and the West need to rebuild relations by wiping them clean.

“The line taken by the United States and NATO in recent years of aggressively intensifying the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Washington and its NATO allies should immediately stop the frequent hostile actions against our country, including unforeseen exercises, dangerous approaches and maneuvers of ships and military planes, and stop the military development of the Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Sam Greene, a professor of Russian policy at King’s College London, said on Twitter that President Vladimir Putin is “drawing a line around post-Soviet space and planting a ‘Keep your distance’ sign.”

“This is not intended to be a treaty: it is a declaration,” he said.

REUTERS