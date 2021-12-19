Sale of Petrobras assets accelerates hiring and raises salaries in the sector

RIO – While unemployment remains high and income continues to fall in the labor market, the oil and gas sector clashes with heated demand for professionals and higher salaries.

Data from the Michael Page Human Resources consultancy reveal a 440% increase in the hiring of professionals between middle and top management for the oil and gas sector from January to November this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

For 2022, the trend is for the pace to continue. As a result, salaries are already, on average, 10% higher and may rise another 20%, discounted for inflation, in 2022.

The movement is mainly driven by private companies that bought Petrobras business and needed to form teams. The state-owned asset sale program has opened space for the movement of professionals in the sector, which faced a serious crisis at the beginning of the pandemic, with the fall in the international price of oil.

Now, the feasibility of the projects follows the rise in the price of the barrel. Brent rose from a level of US$50 to the current US$70 this year, with expectations of appreciation due to the increase in global demand, stimulating investments by companies.

real increase

A survey by LCA Consultores based on information from the Ministry of Labor identified a resumption of hiring in the exploration and production sector in the second half of the year, with a positive balance of nearly 500 jobs accumulated since July.

The number of jobs in the sector should jump from the current 285,000 to 620,000 by 2030, according to a forecast by the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP). Perspectives gained momentum with the auction of the transfer of rights surplus on Friday, which should generate investments of R$ 200 billion over the next few years.

In addition to engineers, geologists and field technicians, other professionals specialized in the sector are targeted by companies, such as lawyers and executives to occupy positions at different levels of leadership. The high demand is starting to be reflected in the real increase in salaries, which are, on average, between R$ 15 thousand and R$ 30 thousand, highlights Michael Page.

After a 10% increase this year above inflation, the trend is for offers up to 20% higher in 2022 when it comes to recruiting professionals with experience in the sector. According to the IBP, the average salary in the sector is already seven times that of services, for example.

Hugo Repsold was hired at 3R, a company that acquired seven oil production areas from Petrobras Photo: Disclosure

According to specialists, the sale of businesses by Petrobras has generated a kind of recovery in the sector, with movement of professionals in different segments, such as exploration and production, gas, refining, electricity generation and logistics. The movement will be accentuated in the coming years, as the state-owned company aims to sell from US$ 15 billion to US$ 25 billion in assets by 2026.

At 3R, a company that acquired seven oil production areas from Petrobras, which total 34 concessions, the forecast by the end of 2021 is to reach 283 professionals, a growth of 312% compared to 2020.

One of the hires was that of Hugo Repsold, former Supply Director at Petrobras. Earlier this year, he assumed the role of Corporate and Gas & Energy Director at 3R. According to him, one of the company’s strategies is to seek names in the market that have gone through not only the state-owned company but also other oil companies:

“This search has been intense. The number of employees should increase by 50% in 2022. We have our own system to attract people, we map professionals through LinkedIn.

Personal and regional impact

PetroReconcavo also accelerates hiring. It bought 43 oil fields from Petrobras and has another 12 nearing completion. The workforce jumped from 300, in 2019, to the current 800. In 2022, it should reach 1,200. A large part of this new workforce is made up of professionals who worked in the Petrobras System.

According to Marcelo Magalhães, president of the company, the contracts reflect the prospect of greater oil and gas production, which should increase from the current 16.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day to 23 thousand in 2025:

— The market is hot, and wages are rising. There are positions of geophysicists and geologists with an average market salary of R$30,000. To attract professionals, we are offering higher salaries and expanding benefits such as health insurance and variable income payments.

Antonio Carlos da Silva Júnior, 39, who has a degree in administration, worked in the area of ​​maintenance planning for a Petrobras outsourced company in 2019, when the onshore production field at the Riacho da Forquilha hub, in Rio Grande do North, was sold by the state company.

He participated in a selection process for a position as a maintenance programmer at PetroReconcavo, was selected and has already been promoted to supervisor.

— Today I feel that I am recognized for the work I do. The salary issue has improved significantly. For the community, we noticed more opportunities for small businesses and for local businesses, which were often unable to participate in large bidding processes (from Petrobras) and because of the bureaucracy that was required. Our region was going through a period of little investment in fields operated by Petrobras, which caused a lot of unemployment and reduced wages. This scenario is starting to improve, this change is notorious – he observes.

Claudia Barros has a degree in Marketing and left an industry in the chemical sector to land at Acelen Photo: Disclosure

Refinery odds

Michael Page doubled its hiring of consultants. With a base of three million résumés of professionals in the area, says Hugo Sant’Anna Pires, the company’s senior manager, the search is intense for several professional profiles:

— It’s a new cycle, driven by the sale of Petrobras assets. Now the expectation is the refining sector — says the executive, referring to the fact that Petrobras has already signed the sale contract for two other refineries in the country and has five more units in the divestment plan.

At Acelen, a company created by Mubadala, a fund from the United Arab Emirates that bought a Petrobras refinery in Bahia, the strategy was to resort to names in the market. The goal, says João Raful, the company’s Human Resources director, is to close this year with around 95 direct employees hired.

— After a period of retraction, the oil and gas market in Brazil is being resumed. Acelen is using a mix of tools to map professionals, from recruitment companies and LinkedIn, to head hunter to fill more strategic positions.

In Bahia, Claudia Barros, graduated in Marketing and with an MBA in Strategic Business Management, left an industry in the chemical sector to come to Acelen. For her, the change is the chance to work in a sector that will undergo changes in Brazil:

— I see an opportunity to actively participate in the future of refining in the country, in the energy transition movement and in the construction of a company that is already born big. And working with leaders I already admired in the market, deepening and improving my training and leadership model.