Salvador beach party ends with respiratory disease outbreak

At least 10 people had respiratory illnesses after participating in a birthday party on a beach in Salvador, Bahia, with 25 guests.

According to an article published in the newspaper Correio, the group had a cough, high fever and malaise, characteristic symptoms of the H3N2 virus, a variant of influenza (flu).

Credit: Ladanifer/istockAt least 10 party guests had symptoms of respiratory illness

The event organizer said that everyone was vaccinated against covid-19 and dispensed with the masks because the place was open and because they were drinking.

Also according to him, only one of the ten friends with symptoms needed to seek medical attention.

The birthday boy also said that he has been guiding the group to take the covid-19 exam before participating in any end-of-the-year get-together.

Credit: Agata Fetschenko/istockParty took place at Buracão beach, in Salvador

Flu surge

The state of Bahia, as well as São Paulo, already registers an outbreak of the flu syndrome. In Rio de Janeiro, it has already become an epidemic. Although the vaccine is available, it does not include the H3N2 strain, blamed for the increase in cases in the country.

Flu symptoms caused by this mutation usually appear within the first few days. The most common are peaks of fever, sore throat, cough, excessive runny nose, headache and body pain, chills, eye irritation and intense malaise.

how to protect yourself

As it is a respiratory virus, transmission occurs in a similar way as with the coronavirus: from person to person, through droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing or speaking. However, it is even more common to get influenza from touching contaminated surfaces.

The prevention measures remain the same: avoid crowding, wear a protective mask and sanitize your hands when touching objects.