Santos imposes condition on Vasco to accept loan as striker to Cruz-Maltino in 2022

Vasco da Gama lost their goalkeeper after the end of striker Germán Cano’s contract. With polls from Serie A teams and football from abroad, the Argentine did not want to renew his contract with Cruz-Maltino for next year. With this, the team is looking for a replacement and is in the market looking for that name. One of the attempts is forward Raniel, who belongs to Santos and would come to Vasco on a one-year loan.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Vasco tries the player, but wants to pay only half of the athlete’s salary, while Santos’ condition to lend the striker is that the salary is paid in full, the value is about R$ 200 thousand monthly. Raniel has a contract until December 2023 with Peixe, but he has not been used as much in the team, after a long period of injuries.

The athlete arrived at the club in 2020 and has played in 33 matches since then, with only three goals scored with the Fish shirt and an assist. Since his return from an injury, he has not established himself as a starter in the team and in the last games of the Brasileirão he entered the final minutes. His last game was against Flamengo, at Maracanã, in a 1-0 victory. The player only played for two minutes.

Raniel started his career at Santa Cruz and wore jerseys of Brazilian football giants. Before Santos, he also played for Cruzeiro and São Paulo, but without much prominence. In addition to the Peixe player, Vasco also probes the situation of Diego Souza, who terminated his contract with Grêmio, and Jorge Recalde, a forward who is at Olimpia, from Paraguay.

Vasco has already gone shopping and brought three new reinforcements for Serie B. They are defensive midfielder Yuri and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, ex-CSA, and defender Cangá, ex-Delfín of Ecuador. The cast starts its pre-season in January to dispute the Campeonato Carioca and the initial phases of the Copa do Brasil. After finishing 10th in the last Serie B, the team tries to access the national elite.