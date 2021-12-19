São Paulo and Santos decide Ladies Cup title

São Paulo and saints will heat up the historic rivalry in the Ladies Cup title decision. The match is scheduled for this Sunday, at 10:10 am, at Allianz Parque. The clash marks the end of the women’s football season.

In the first phase of the Ladies Cup, São Paulo had 100% success. The team won three wins, 1-0, against Ferroviária, América de Cali (COL) and Internacional. Santos, on the other hand, drew with Palmeiras on their debut, but then easily overcame River Plate-ARG and Flamengo.

The Tricolor will have a weighty embezzlement in the decision: forward Glaucia, the team’s top scorer for the season, suffered a serious knee injury and will undergo surgery. Coach Lucas Piccinao, suspended, will also not be on the edge of the pitch to instruct the São Paulo team.

On the Santos side, confidence is in a pair with sharp feet. Ketlen Wiggers and Gi Fernandes are the team’s top scorers in the Ladies Cup, with two goals each.

“Because it is a short championship, the idea was to shoot for all the girls and we had to be prepared when the opportunity arose. Thank God I prepared to start as a starter against River Plate, for Flamengo’s game and I was awarded with the goals. We see how important this grassroots work is, how the girls arrive more ready to take on responsibilities when they reach the main cast”, said Santos, Gi, who is only 16 years old.

It will be the fifth clash between the teams of the season. São Paulo has the advantage in 2021, with three victories against just one Santos triumph.

So let’s go classic in the final!!! Next Sunday (12/19), we will have the final between the Mermaids and the Tricolor at Allianz Parque!!!! AND YES, WE WILL HAVE FANS IN THE FINAL YES!!!!! Stay tuned, today we’ll tell you everything you need to know to guarantee your ticket to the final!! pic.twitter.com/vD3Vy7uuZR — Brasil Ladies Cup (@BrasilLadiesCup) December 17, 2021

