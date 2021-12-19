São Paulo approves contract to finance renovation of the Barra Funda CT

São Paulo approved a contract with the multinational beverage company Ambev, which should finance part of the renovation of the club’s CT (Training Center) in the Barra Funda neighborhood, in São Paulo. In addition to a training venue, the complex also houses accommodations that serve as a concentration for players on the eve of the games.

The approval was supported by the vast majority of councilors present at the voting session held on Friday (17). That was one of the few peaceful points raised by the deliberative council in a week of political controversy for the club.

A good number of advisers to the opposition to the administration of President Júlio Casares voted in favor of the measure. In total, there were 184 votes in favor, four against and two abstentions, totaling 96.84% approval. The session took another three contracts with suppliers for consideration by the board members.

After a short-lived sporting season in football, despite winning the Campeonato Paulista, the club is going through a moment of reviewing the squad and seeking reinforcements, but without much scope for investment.

With regard to the squad, the trend is that São Paulo will end up laying off more than hiring players for the 2022 season.