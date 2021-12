São Paulo approves reelection for president, but rejects reduction in the number of club advisors

In the two main proposals among the 24 that were put to the vote between Thursday and this Friday, a fact that generated a protest from fans on the first of these days, the Deliberative Council of São Paulo approved the possibility of presidential reelection at the club and rejected the decrease in the number of its board of advisors from 260 to 200 members.

The approval of the re-election paved the way for Julio Casares to remain in office for a second term. The officer was elected president in December last year to hold the position until the end of 2023, and the current bylaws, whose changes have now been voted on by the councilors, did not allow him to be kept in the post for a second term at the head of the club. .

In the election for this proposal, 146 voted in favor of re-election, 83 against and there were two abstentions. Regarding the possible reduction in the number of councilors of the club, 121 were against this idea, 90 in favor and another 20 members of this tricolor body ended up not participating in this vote.

It is noteworthy, however, that the vote on another proposal approved the extension of the term of office of directors to six years, and this occurred without a deadline for reelection of members. In this vote, 132 were in favour, 83 were against and there were 16 abstentions.

Most of the 24 proposals put to vote were approved and 231 of the 254 members of the Deliberative Council of Tricolor participated in this election. Thus, 23 people ended up staying out of this process, which took place in an online meeting amid restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the end of voting on the 24 proposals, those that were approved will now be forwarded to the club’s Membership Assembly. maximum to be held is 45 days.

