São Paulo defeats Santos in an exciting classic and is champion of the Ladies Cup – 12/19/2021

São Paulo beat Santos 3-2 this morning (19) and became champion of the first edition of the Brasil Ladies Cup, a tournament that ends the 2021 season of women’s football. Duda, Naná and Thais scored for Tricolor in the final played at Allianz Parque; and Brena and Ketlen declined.

The title crowns an undefeated and 100% successful campaign. São Paulo won Railway, América de Cali (COL) and Internacional in the first phase, all by 1-0, and today they won the derby.

How was the game

From an early age, the derby was busy and with good chances. São Paulo started more offensive: right in the first minute they demanded a good defense from Camila; at nine Naná almost hit a ground ball in the small area; and at 18, defensive midfielder Cris thought it was a beautiful infiltration for Naná, who stopped in Camila’s new defense. Santos, on the other hand, could not escape on counterattacks.

After so much insistence, the Tricolor disenchanted in the 31st minute, when Giovana scored on the right, put it in front and crossed in the measure for Duda to dominate and make the first one. Owner of the game, São Paulo then expanded after a very well-crafted play with quick passes, assistance from Micaelly and submission by Naná – the first on the crossbar, and a rebound in the corner.

Santos only created real danger shortly before the break, exploiting the plays from the sides. Carlinha defended Brena’s strong kick at 44, following which Brena headed to reduce the score, but the goal was disallowed for offside. On the third chance she didn’t forgive: in a counterattack at the beginning of the final stage, Cristiane was thrown from the left, raised her head and gave a beautiful pass for Brena to arrive from behind and reduce the score.

São Paulo ran the risk of a draw, but took a corner kick on 14 minutes, scored the third goal with defender Thaís and cooled the game again. The tranquility was short-lived, because Peixe paid in the same coin at 31: corner in the area and goal by Ketlen to reduce it.

Cristiane even went through the goalkeeper and had the equalizer in his feet, in the 40th minute, but he wasted his best chance in the match. From then on, São Paulo managed to lower the game’s speed, manage the score and secure the title.

See below the goals of the tricolor title: