São Paulo must not meet the stipulated player sales target for the season; see numbers | São Paulo

São Paulo will hardly reach the goal of selling players for this season stipulated in the budget approved at the beginning of the year. The forecast was to raise R$176 million.

So far, the Tricolor totals R$ 95.7 million from sales by Brenner (R$ 80.7 million) to Cincinnati FC, in the USA, Paulinho Boia (R$ 10 million), to Metalist, in Ukraine, and Dener’s economic rights (R$ 5 million) to Al-Tai, from Saudi Arabia.

The club also counts on the imminent sale of Helinho, currently on loan to Red Bull Bragantino. The club from Bragança Paulista has already warned São Paulo that it will buy it for R$ 24 million.

When the deal is actually completed, Tricolor’s revenue from player sales will jump to R$ 119.7 million, still far from the target stipulated in the budget.

The value could be a little higher with the sale of goalkeeper Jean, to Cerro Porteño. The Paraguayan club had already accepted São Paulo’s proposal of R$6.2 million, but a case of indiscipline on the part of the player made the team rethink the purchase.

The expectation of reaching the goal is very remote at the club. So far there are no proposals for the players in the current squad, and this transfer window is not as promising as the one in the middle of the year.

Gabriel Sara is one of the strongest names to be sold from January onwards. There is an expectation that up to two European football teams, which are surveying the player’s representatives, may make a proposal next month.

Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Luan and Liziero, all revealed in the youth categories, also draw attention from abroad and can earn money.

The club believes in a cap of 8 million euros (BRL 51 million) for offers. The proposals will hardly exceed 10 million euros (R$ 63 million).

