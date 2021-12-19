São Paulo offers Pablo to Internacional, and clubs are negotiating a possible exchange

São Paulo offered Pablo to Internacional in search of a negotiation for the exchange of players. Inter are looking for a striker and are interested in Tricolor’s top scorer this season, with 13 goals, but consider their salaries high. In other words, the gauchos understand that a composition based on values ​​would be necessary. The ongoing conversation is for a consensus of good names for both sides.

From Internacional, São Paulo would like players like Victor Cuesta, a possibility discarded after the defender sent a contract renewal, and Patrick, considered more difficult, but not yet 100% ruled out.

There are other possibilities kept confidential. So far there has been no agreement between the names sought by the Tricolor and offered as a bargaining chip by Colorado.

Besides Patrick, Internacional is willing to negotiate players like Rodrigo Dourado, Boschilia, revealed in São Paulo, and Caio Vidal this season.

Pablo reached a contractual game target and therefore had an automatic renewal clause activated with São Paulo until 2023 (the current contract would expire in 2022). Patrick is linked to Inter until December 2024.

With no cash on hand and with almost R$700 million in debt, São Paulo is seeking negotiations for loan, exchange or free athletes in the market, as it has no money to invest.