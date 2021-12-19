São Paulo seeks destination for Pablo and talks with Inter about Patrick

Internacional and São Paulo can close an exchange of players in the current ball market. The Tricolor does not have Pablo for 2022 and offered the center forward to Colorado, which showed interest in the business. The trade-off may involve Patrick, but the final terms of the deal still need to be addressed. The idea at the Beira-Rio stadium is to get good values ​​for the 88 shirt or other type of compensation. Fluminense is another interested in the player.

The conversation between the boards has been going on for days, but has recently heated up.

São Paulo’s idea is to release Pablo due to the high number of strikers in the squad and the recent performance of the former Athletico-PR player. The name of the center forward appeals to the Colorado leaders. From the Colorado cast, São Paulo showed the strongest interest in Patrick.

The attacking midfielder scored five goals and gave five assists in the 2021 season. Even below other years, the 88 shirt continued as a starter and is considered a valued name.

But that’s where Internacional’s position comes in: if Patrick is, in fact, the name involved in the deal, São Paulo will need to pay an amount. In addition to Pablo’s release.

Pablo is the most expensive contract in São Paulo’s history, in an operation carried out in 2019. But currently he is seen as a name out of the plans for the new season. With a high monthly value and recent devaluation, the São Paulo board is looking for business.