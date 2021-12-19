São Paulo wants to buy ace Flamengo for R$ 44 million | São Paulo

If carried out, it will be one of the biggest signings in the history of the club in São Paulo.

Despite experiencing a small financial crisis, São Paulo, run by Rogério Ceni, can go to Flamengo in search of strengthening themselves, aiming at the next fear of Brazilian football. It’s all rumors at the moment, but things could heat up next year.

To reinforce Ceni’s team, Douglas Costa, who left Grêmio, is one of the names being talked about within São Paulo. Local sources claim that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul can have the help of an investor and thus close with the famous attacker.

But Douglas Costa is not the only name in the sights of São Paulo. This is because, according to the portal ‘Coluna do Flamengo’, the club from São Paulo is keeping an eye on the situation of striker Pedro, from Flamengo, and can shell out around BRL 44 million to Fla to count on the youth’s football.

Pedro is 24 years old and it cost Flamengo a lot. The Rio club made its contraction in 2020, for something close to R$ 100 million – thus, the FL board understands that, in order to open conversations, a greater amount will be needed. Fla also has no plans to sell the player in 2022.

São Paulo looking for a 9 shirt

In case they fail for Pedro, São Paulo will continue in the market in search of a 9 shirt. The board understands that the arrival of a 9 scorer is necessary, but names, in turn, are not spoken apart from Pedro.