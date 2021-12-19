SBT guarantees outstanding program return, but takes presenters off the air after 13 years

THE SBT released last night friday (17) some important news from the 2022 schedule. fashion Squad from February, but took off Arlindo Grund and Isabella Fiorentino of command of attraction.

In the new season, Silvio Santos’ channel signed with Lucas Anderi and Renata Kuerten. Lucas was known for his participation in Fábrica de Weddings. Top model, Renata gained fame on TV as a presenter for RedeTV! programs.

In 2009, in search of the vice-leadership of lost audience for Record, SBT bought several formats for its line of shows at 8:30 pm, such as Esquadrão da Moda.

At the time, TV sought out several names in the fashion world and hit Arlindo Grund and Isabella Fiorentino. Under the command of the duo, the Fashion Squadron resisted time and went through 13 years of ups and downs and changes in days and times.

Beyond the Fashion Squad

Before, in January, SBT hit the hammer and set for January 8 the premiere of the new season of Mestres da Saboagem, with a performance by Sergio Marone. The new episodes gained a new feature: the participation of anonymous and famous people.

TV prepared the premiere of cartoons and series for Bom Dia & Cia and Sábado Animado after agreements with aViacom, PGS, Universal, Zodiak and MGA.

Among the animations, the unprecedented debut of She-ra and the Princesses of Power, The Incredible Spies, 3 Too Many Spies, Bakugan, Raimbow High and Superbook.

Still in the field of cartoons, the unreleased episodes of the fourth season The Tom & Jerry Show, Young Titans in Action, Jungle Bunch, Iron Man, Fast and Furious, and the series Henry Danger, ICarly, Brilhante Vitória and Marlon.

On Wednesday (15), Nadja Haddad announced the debut of Bake Off Brasil – Celebridades and SBT confirmed the news for March, but did not set the date for the debut.

The house also confirmed the arrival of Poliana Moça, with Sophia Valverde, “for the first semester” of 2022.