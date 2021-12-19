Second season of the series has a report published on Rotten Tomatoes

The series is highly rated among critics

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher is already available in the catalog of Netflix! And, as expected, even with a few hours online, the first critical reactions are already being posted on the site Rotten Tomatoes.

The notes posted on the site, both by critics and the public, are, so far, quite positive. Compared to the first season (which had 68% approval), the new season just got better, raising the bar for the series and scoring 96% of approval of critics and 84% of viewers.

The consensus of the 23 critics says: “The second season of The Witcher expands on the first in all the best ways — and most of all, it’s still a lot of fun.”

Among the main criticisms, there was no lack of praise. Allison Keene, from Paste Magazine, he said:

“Season 2 is absolutely packed with action as well as essential world building that results in a show that is, once again, incredibly fun to watch and easy to dive into.”

Nick Schager, of The Daily Beast, declared:

“The Witcher drags its wayward course, accumulating complications that generally fail to consistently create the kind of urgent marks – or sense of importance.”

Jarrod Jones from AV Club, elaborated that:

“Witcher’s second season is much more confident in leaning towards the high fantasy and higher stakes of the Sapkowski lore…”

Boyd Hilton, from Empire Magazine, he said:

“More accessible than its complicated first season, Netflix’s multi-faced fantasy is based on a lead-in-the-line performance by Henry Cavill while leaning on its horror elements for increasingly impressive effect.”

Nick Hilton, from Independent UK, praised the tone of the series:

“In a world where high fantasy has to take itself seriously to be taken seriously, The Witcher almost manages to be something rare: fun.”

While Ed Power of the Daily Telegraph was a bit tough:

“It’s a lot of fun, as long as you’re willing to buy the Playstation 4 quality as a whole.”

The Witcher is an original series from Netflix and tells the story of Geralt de Rivia (played in the series by Henry Cavill), a monster hunter wizard who struggles to find his place amidst a society that can prove more cruel than the creatures he fights.

But and you? What did you think of the second season of the series? Share your opinion with us in the comments!

